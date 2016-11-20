Car crashes through wall of Kent apartment, crushing resident

Kent police are investigating the death of a man who was crushed when a car crashed through the wall of an apartment Saturday evening.

Kent Fire Capt. Kyle Ohashi said the car jumped a curb and plowed into the side of an apartment complex in the 10800 block of South 240th Street around 6:20 p.m.

Ohashi said there were two people in the car and police have not made any arrests.

Firefighters responding to the accident found the small four-door sedan buried in the apartment almost to its rear doors. Neither of the people in the car was hurt, he said.

They were questioned by police and released pending the completion of an investigation.

Ohashi said there were several people in the apartment, including the victim. He said it was not clear what room of the home the car wound up in, but it was small and the vehicle took up most of the space. Rescue crews had to use jacks to lift the car off the victim, who was apparently dead at the scene.

“When the car came through the wall, it pretty much filled up the entire room, so if it was a bedroom it was a relatively small room,” he said. “The man was trapped under the car.”

An autopsy will be performed. The identity of the victim has not been release.