One woman was fatally shot and another woman wounded by a man who is believed to then have fatally shot himself at a Kent house during a domestic incident Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the shootings about 7 p.m. in the 20400 block of 92nd Avenue South, said Commander Jarod Kasner.

Police believe an argument escalated and that the man, 24, shot a woman, 24, who was found dead, then shot the other woman in the leg before turning the gun on himself, Kasner said.

The man was found unconscious and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was pronounced dead, Kasner said.

Detectives were investigating, he said.

The two deceased victims were believed to be in a relationship, Kasner said.