The inmate was receiving treatment under law enforcement watch at the time of the shooting.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities say Clark County correctional deputies fatally shot a 66-year-old jail inmate who was receiving treatment at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington.

Clark County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Fred Neiman told reporters that two deputies were guarding the inmate at the time of the incident inside PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Thursday morning.

Neiman says the inmate was taken into surgery where he died.

No one else was injured.

Nieman didn’t say exactly what led up to the shooting but said “the inmate took action which resulted in an officer involved shooting.”

Neiman says the inmate had complained of experiencing a medical issue and was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Neiman says the man was being held on charges of parole violation, escape from community custody, and unlawful possession of a firearm.