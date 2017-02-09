The Snohomish County shooting was reported in the Cavalero Corner area southwest of Lake Stevens.
A Lake Stevens police officer has shot and wounded a man Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of 18th Place Southeast, in an area known as Cavalero Corner, southwest of Lake Stevens. The man who was shot was reportedly armed with a knife.
No other details were immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.