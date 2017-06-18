Police took the children into protective custody while a search was on for a man who shot his wife at the Brettler Family Place apartments.

Seattle police and fire have and taken three children into protective custody following an officer-involved shooting at Brettler Family Place public-housing apartments in Magnuson Park.

Officers and a SWAT team responded Sunday shortly after 10 a.m. after reports of a shooting and that a suspect was in the surrounding neighborhood.

Seattle police tweeted that a public-information office was responding along with a Force Investigation Team to an officer-involved shooting. No police officers were injured, they reported.

Initial reports say that a man had shot his wife and that police were called.

Medics responded and three children were taken from the apartment. The condition of the woman was not immediately know.

One police officer was seen cradling a sleeping child outside apartments where shooting occurred. Two other children were in back of police SUV.