The officer shot the man after police got a call about an armed man trying to enter a home with people inside.

A man was killed Saturday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting in Auburn, according to police.

The shooting happened about 12:25 p.m. near 21st and D streets Southeast, spokesman Mark Caillier said.

According to an Auburn police news release:

Police were called to a report of an armed man trying to enter a home with people inside.

As officers arrived, the man ran away.

One officer saw the man at 21st and D streets, where he attempted to carjack someone.

The officer fired at the man, hitting him and killing him at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The investigation, conducted by the multi-agency Valley Investigations Team, is ongoing.