The officer shot the man after police got a call about an armed man trying to enter a home with people inside.
A man was killed Saturday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting in Auburn, according to police.
The shooting happened about 12:25 p.m. near 21st and D streets Southeast, spokesman Mark Caillier said.
According to an Auburn police news release:
Police were called to a report of an armed man trying to enter a home with people inside.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police prepare for Saturday’s ‘March Against Sharia’ and counterprotest
- How would widespread upzones change Seattle neighborhoods? City releases first findings
- Blame game begins as health insurers shun two Washington counties
- 11 injured when semi rear-ends Metro bus on I-5 in Seattle
- Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress WATCH
As officers arrived, the man ran away.
One officer saw the man at 21st and D streets, where he attempted to carjack someone.
The officer fired at the man, hitting him and killing him at the scene.
No one else was hurt in the incident.
The investigation, conducted by the multi-agency Valley Investigations Team, is ongoing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.