The North Kitsap man shot himself after a spike strip was deployed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He died at the hospital.

A North Kitsap man shot himself in the head and died early Tuesday on the outskirts of Silverdale after a chase by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had laid a spike strip across the highway, said Scott Wilson, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

He said detectives recovered two handguns in the 2010 Chrysler driven by a man identified as Victor Salvatore Schiavone III, 40, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

Wilson said the incident began shortly before 6 a.m. in Poulsbo, when police there made a traffic stop.

As the officer approached the car, the driver took off and ended up on Silverdale Way Northwest, outside city limits. Sheriff’s deputies took over.

The chase went on at various speeds, “between moderate and fast, but were not excessive,” said Wilson.

After the spike strip punctured the Chrysler’s tires, it was seen “out of control,” veering across the centerline and into the driveway of a McDonald’s. There it struck the rear of an unoccupied SUV. Schiavone shot himself after the spike strip was deployed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.