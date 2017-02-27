The Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle is on “high alert” after bomb threats have been directed at synagogues, Jewish schools and centers in 11 different states. In Seattle, police are investigating reports of anti-Semitic graffiti in Ballard.

To Nancy Greer’s knowledge, incidents of toppled tombstones at Jewish cemeteries and bomb threats directed at Jewish schools, community centers or places of worship have been limited to other states.

But those reports, coupled with news of what appears to be anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on buildings in Ballard over the weekend, are definitely disturbing and hurtful, said Greer, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle.

“We’re on high alert,” she said Monday. “It’s unfortunate and I’m hopeful this can’t become the new normal.”

A couple weeks ago, Greer’s staff underwent active-shooter training, part of their ongoing training in how to respond to a variety of threats more than a decade after a gunman opened fire inside the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, killing one woman and injuring five others.

“Because of our history, we know it’s all too real and all too possible,” she said of the July 26, 2006, shooting by a mentally ill man on an anti-Israel tirade.

The federation is a member of SAFE Washington, a network of 100 Jewish organizations that receive real-time updates on threats from local and federal law-enforcement agencies, she said.

“Bigoted acts of hatred against any community are acts of hatred against all communities, and we have to work together to dedicate ourselves to fight hatred in all forms,” she said.

She knows at least one woman who has a loved one buried in a cemetery outside St. Louis where 200 gravestones were knocked over last week. In Philadelphia, more than 100 headstones were vandalized at Mount Carmel Cemetery, according to The Associated Press.

In addition, Jewish Community Centers and day schools in at least a dozen states received threats, according to the JCC Association of North America. Many of the buildings were cleared by early Monday afternoon and had resumed normal operations after no bombs were found.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are investigating.

“What a sad, sad thing to imagine, for anybody of any religion. It shows a lack of respect for humanity,” she said.

Locally, Seattle police are investigating what appears to be anti-Semitic graffiti that appeared at three different locations in Ballard, said police spokesman Mark Jamieson.

Jamieson said police were notified around 5:30 p.m. Sunday of graffiti that was spray-painted on two unoccupied buildings under construction at 28th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 64th Street.

Officers were also told of similar graffiti about a block away at 28th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 63rd Street, but by the time police arrived, the building owner had already painted over it, he said.

On Monday morning, officers responded to the 2500 block of Northwest 65th Street after someone reported seeing similar graffiti, Jamieson said. The reports have been forwarded to a bias detective for further investigation, he said.

Over the past month, a number of posters calling for students to join a neo-Nazi group have been plastered outside buildings or appeared on campus billboards at the University of Washington’s Seattle campus. In one incident, the posters were glued to the front doors of the Glenn Hughes Theatre while a play was being performed.

On her blog last week, UW President Ana Mari Cauce called the tactics cowardly, and condemned “expressions of hate as antithetical to not just our University’s and nation’s values, but to fundamental human values.”

She advised students and faculty to report any such incidents to the UW Police.