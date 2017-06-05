A college spokesman said classes were canceled again on Monday out of an abundance of caution. On Thursday, a man told authorities he intended to kill people on campus with a .44 Magnum.

The Evergreen State College faces no imminent threat on campus but canceled classes again Monday out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

“There is no active threat,” spokesman Zach Powers said. “Law enforcement is looking to learn about the threat and out of extreme caution advised [college president George Bridges] this would be the possible, prudent thing to do.”

Powers said law enforcement continued to review threat-related information received over the weekend, but wouldn’t elaborate nor indicate if a new threat was made. School officials will decide later Monday whether to resume classes on Tuesday.

This is the third day the college has canceled day and night classes and student activities after a threat Thursday morning from a man who left a message on the Thurston County Communications nonemergency phone line saying he was going to kill people on campus with a .44 Magnum. No official connection has been made between the threat and recent student protests over what they say is institutional racism at the college.

Operations are suspended, meaning essential faculty, administration and personnel are still working on campus while the 900 students continue to stay in college housing, Powers added.

Students are wrapping up classes for the quarter, finishing presentations and projects. They are in contact with faculty via email, Powers said. Next week students and faculty will finish the quarter with evaluations.