The decision comes after a inquest jury found last month that the two white officers believe Che Taylor posed a threat of death or serious injury before he was shot. Taylor's family, unhappy with the decision, repeats its call to change the law on when police can be charged.

The family of an African-American man fatally shot by two Seattle police officers last year is protesting a decision by prosecutors not to file charges against the officers.

King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg plans a news conference at 10:30 a.m.Tuesday to announce his decision in the shooting of Che Taylor, who was killed after police tried to arrest him for being a felon in unlawful possession of a handgun.

A King County inquest jury found last month the two white officers, Michael Spaulding and Scott Miller, believed Taylor posed a threat of death or serious injury before he was shot Feb. 21, 2016.

Andrè Taylor, the brother of Che Taylor, said Satterberg personally informed him of the decision not to file charges. In a news release, Taylor’s family called on the state Legislature to change the law that makes it nearly impossible to prosecute police in cases involving deadly force.

“Washington has the most brutal law in the country,” the family’s statement said.

Attorneys for the family have questioned whether Taylor was armed at the time of the shooting and whether he was given confusing commands by police.

The officers said they believed Taylor was reaching for a handgun, and the inquest jury found that the handgun was later recovered from under his car’s seat.

Satterberg spokesman Dan Donohoe could not immediately be reached for comment.

A legislative task force has recommended changes to Washington’s law, which requires proof of malice to convict police of wrongful shootings. But a compromise bill making some changes to the deadly force statute has stalled in the Legislature.