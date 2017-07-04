The charges stem from telephone threats made against the college, which caused the school to be shut down for three days.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey man is accused of making threatening calls to The Evergreen State College in Olympia after protests there last month attracted national attention.

Morris County prosecutors say 53-year-old Robert Kerekes Jr. was arrested Monday night. The Morris Plains man is charged with making terroristic threats, criminal coercion and causing false public alarm

The charges stem from telephone threats made against Evergreen, which caused the school to be shut down for three days last month as students and faculty were finishing up the school year.

A man left a message on the Thurston County Communications nonemergency phone line June 1, saying he planned to kill people at the college. The campus, which has an enrollment of 4,000, was evacuated immediately.

Faculty and students met in parks, cafes and even in professors’ homes while the campus was closed.

The college reopened the following Monday afternoon, June 5.

Authorities say the threats came after a series of protests over student claims of racism at the small progressive campus.

Prosecutors say Kerekes will remain in custody until a bail hearing is held.

It wasn’t immediately known Tuesday if he had retained an attorney.