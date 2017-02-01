The 23-year-old Kent woman was initially ordered held on $1 million bail, but a judge on Wednesday lowered her bail to $300,000.

The whereabouts of a gold Infiniti SUV allegedly used last week to run down a 22-year-old man at a Sammamish park is still unknown, but charges filed Wednesday against the woman arrested in connection with his death provide new details of the chaotic incident.

Ka’Deidre Rials, 23, of Kent, was charged with felony hit-and-run for failing to stop and provide aid to Moises Radcliffe, who fired multiple shots at Rials’ vehicle as he apparently tried to stop the SUV from leaving Beaver Lake Park, charging papers say.

Arrested Saturday in Skyway, Rials was also charged with second-degree identity theft and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowl.

She was initially ordered held on $1 million bail, but a judge Wednesday lowered Rials’ bail to $300,000, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Radcliffe’s death a homicide and determined he died from multiple blunt-force injuries from being struck, dragged and run over by the vehicle, charging papers say. Radcliffe was the son of a Seattle police officer.

“Although the charges presently filed against the defendant do not include homicide, the investigation into the death of Moises Radcliffe continues,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Baird wrote in charging documents.

According to the charges, Rials and two teenage girls committed at least two car prowls in the park’s parking lot. Rials broke a window in Radcliffe’s Subaru Legacy and stole his girlfriend’s purse, then quickly got into her SUV as the couple returned to the lot after walking their dog, the charges say.

Radcliffe grabbed a gun from the trunk of his car and ran toward the SUV as it was backing out of a parking space, the charges say. He gave some kind of warning, then moved to the front of the SUV while pointing his gun at the occupants, charging papers say.

He began shooting into the SUV’s windshield, then was struck by the vehicle and dragged “a considerable distance” before coming to rest near the parking lot exit, the paper say.

Detectives identified Rials and her two alleged accomplices through fingerprints and video-surveillance footage, the charges say.

The two girls, ages 16 and 17, believed to have been with Rials have been arrested.

During the course of the investigation, detectives attempted to speak to a 16-year-old boy, though his connection to the case isn’t clear in court records. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Friday night, a team of detectives was preparing an undercover operation at a Des Moines apartment complex when they saw the 16-year-old and a 17-year-old approach their vehicle, armed with handguns, charging papers say. The detectives identified themselves and ordered the boys to drop their guns, the charges say.

One of the teens fired, detectives returned fire and killed Mi’Chance Dunlap-Gittens, 17, the charges say.

The 16-year-old ran away but was later found inside a nearby apartment and was arrested.