Man accused of slapping backsides of women along a popular hiking trail is charged with 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation
SPOKANE (AP) — New charges have been filed against a man accused of slapping the backsides of women along a popular hiking trail that runs through the Eastern Washington city of Spokane.
KXLY-TV reports that 28-year-old Jonathan Smith now faces charges in Spokane County District Court and that they carry more serious penalties.
He is charged with 11 counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. Smith pleaded not guilty when he appeared in district court Friday.
Smith was previously charged in Spokane Municipal Court.
Most Read Stories
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- For Seahawks, life after Legion of Boom coming faster than we thought based on this NFL draft | Larry Stone
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the final day, rounds 4-7
He was arrested April 20, a day after he went to the offices of KHQ television station, identified himself as the spanker and apologized to victims.
Court documents released Friday say that Smith noted that in almost every incident he was sexually aroused before, during, or after each attack.
Spokane police say they’re taking Smith’s actions seriously and don’t consider them a prank.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.