The Kitsap Sun reports six of the officers were Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies and the other two were from the Bainbridge Island Police Department and Bremerton Police Department. All are members of the Kitsap County regional SWAT team.

The SWAT team had been responding to reports of someone shooting from a boat on July 9 when that person turned the gun and started shooting at them. Authorities say 34-year-old Robert D. Yeiser fired 200 rounds toward officers and the shore before he was fatally shot.

Yeiser’s 50-foot sailboat was anchored off Eagle Harbor.

The officers involved in the shooting were Cpl. Dahle Roessel of the Bremerton Police Department; Officer Dale Johnson of Bainbridge Island police; and deputies Anthony Graham, Shane Hanson, Andrew Hren, Eric Janson, Greg Rice and Sgt. Wilson Sapp of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.