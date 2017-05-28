Washington State Patrol says victim was not wearing helmet when his motorcycle struck a guardrail west of city limits
NACHES (AP) — A 49-year-old Naches man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Theodore J. Eidsmoe was killed in the accident that happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Nile Road, approximately 15 miles west of Naches city limits, the patrol said.
Eidsmoe was not wearing a helmet when he was eastbound on Nile Road and lost control of his Honda CRF150 motorcycle and struck a guardrail, trooper said.
He died at the scene.
