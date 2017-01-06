Officer Mike McClaughry was moved out of the intensive-care unit at Harborview Medical Center and is now in serious but stable condition.

SEATTLE — A Washington state police officer who was shot in the head last month while responding to a call has shown signs of improvement in the hospital.

Mount Vernon Lt. Chris Cammock says officer Mike McClaughry was moved out of the intensive-care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Wednesday. He is now in serious but stable condition.

Cammock tells the Skagit Valley Herald the 60 year-old veteran police officer still has a long recovery ahead.

Earlier this week, the officer was seated in a wheelchair and made movements and facial expressions.

“You could tell as you speak to him there’s some cognitive recognition,” Cammock told the Herald. “He’s not able to speak, but he’s in the really early stages of reconnecting … it seemed like he recognized voices.”

McClaughry had been in the intensive-care unit since the Dec. 15 shooting, He was responding to a shooting in Mount Vernon, 60 miles north of Seattle, when he was shot. After a lengthy standoff at a home, officers arrested Ernesto Lee Rivas, a 44-year-old repeat felon who has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Two teenagers in the home also have been charged. Authorities said police faced repeated gunfire during the standoff.

The Associated Press