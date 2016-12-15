A Mount Vernon police officer was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital Thursday for injuries related to a gunshot wound.
MOUNT VERNON — Authorities say a police officer has been shot and wounded about 60 miles north of Seattle in Mount Vernon.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports a Mount Vernon police officer was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for injuries related to a gunshot wound Thursday night.
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice told the newspaper he didn’t know the condition of the officer.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Chris Cammock said police had few details to immediately release about the shooting but that the area around LaVenture Road and Fir Street has been closed by police.
