Seattle police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood that left one man injured, four cars damaged and more than 20 shell casings on the ground.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired near the 4200 block of Rainier Avenue South at 1:30 a.m. Officers found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen leaning against a car.
Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gang unit detectives are trying to determine what sparked the shooting, which also left a nearby home with a bullet hole in it.
