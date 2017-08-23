Kent police suspect a 61-year-old Auburn man was intoxicated when he attempted to change lanes and collided with a motorcyclist on Pacific Highway South. A 65-year-old Des Moines died after being thrown from his bike.

A 65-year-old Des Moines man was killed Wednesday morning when a car collided with his motorcycle and he was thrown from the bike on Pacific Highway South in Kent, according to police.

Just before 7 a.m., Kent police officers responded to the crash in the 24000 block of Pacific Highway South, Cmdr. Jarod Kasner wrote in a news release. Based on initial reports, police say a 61-year-old Auburn man was driving northbound when he attempted to merge into the lane to his right and struck the motorcycle, according to the release.

The Des Moines man was thrown from his motorcycle and was mortally injured.

Officers arrested the Auburn driver on investigation of vehicular homicide; police suspect he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, the news release says.