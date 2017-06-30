A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday after attempting to pass a car in a bicycle lane on Rainier Avenue South, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
A 52-year-old man was riding his motorcycle southbound in the 10500 block of Rainier Avenue South around 7 p.m. when he used a bicycle lane to try to pass a car on the right, then ended up hitting the car, losing control of his motorcycle and slamming into the garage of a house, sheriff’s spokeswoman, Sgt. Cindi West, wrote Friday in a series of Twitter posts.
“52 year old man lost his life in this motorcycle accident. Riders, please be safe and obey traffic laws,” West tweeted.
