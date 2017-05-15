The brothers got into a scuffle just before the Sunday afternoon barbecue and one retrieved a rifle and fired a gunshot, narrowly missing the victim.

LEBANON, Ore. — An Oregon man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he fired a shot at his brother during a Mother’s Day barbecue.

Linn County Undersheriff Jim Yon says brothers Hunter and Billy Jack Gomez got into a scuffle just before the Sunday afternoon barbecue in Lebanon.

As Hunter was preparing the grill, Yon says Billy Jack went into the house and retrieved a high-caliber rifle. He says Billy Jack then fired from the living room through the screen door.

The bullet narrowly missed his brother.

Yon says Billy Jack Gomez was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The 35-year-old was booked into the county jail.

The Associated Press