A Parkland woman accused of giving her three small children heroin as “feel-good medicine” was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court.

Ashlee Hutt, 24, faces three counts each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, second-degree criminal mistreatment and second-degree child assault.

Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $100,000.

Hutt’s boyfriend, Mac McIver, 25, faces the same charges and was arraigned Sept. 7. He is in Pierce County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to court documents:

On Nov. 15, 2015, Child Protective Services (CPS) investigators removed a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl from Hutt and McIver’s home because there was heroin in the house, as well as needles and rat droppings.

CPS employees noticed marks, bruising and cuts on the younger girl’s body, indicative of heroin injection.

The oldest child was interviewed a month later and described being choked by McIver and then injected with “feel good medicine.”

He said his parents mixed a white powder with water, then used a needle to inject it into him and his sisters. He said they usually went to sleep afterward.

The 2-year-old girl tested positive for heroin through a hair follicle test two months later.

CPS investigators interviewed Hutt and McIver, who admitted to being heroin addicts and talked about other people at their house using heroin.