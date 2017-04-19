Barry Loukaitis was resentenced following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012 that said people younger than 16 could not receive life sentences without parole.

SPOKANE — School shooter Barry Loukaitis, who killed three people and wounded a fourth at a Moses Lake middle school in 1996, has been resentenced to 189 years in prison.

Loukaitis was resentenced Wednesday in Ephrata, the result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012 that said people younger than 16 could not receive life sentences without parole.

The 36-year-old Loukaitis did not contest the new sentence and also waived his right to any future appeals.

Family members of the victims who died on Feb. 2, 1996, at Frontier Middle School told Grant County Superior Court Judge Michael Cooper about the pain Loukaitis’ rampage caused them. Several said that having to speak about the shootings again more than 20 years later reopened old wounds.

Loukaitis carried a hunting rifle and two handguns into his math class at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake on Feb. 2, 1996. He shot and killed teacher Leona Caires, 49, and classmates Manuel Vela and Arnold Fritz, both 14. Another student was wounded before teacher Jon Lane confronted and disarmed Loukaitis.

He was charged as an adult and tried in Seattle in an attempt to find an impartial jury. Jurors rejected his insanity defense and he was convicted in 1997.

Loukaitis apologized to his victims.