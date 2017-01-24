Police say the father cut the son’s throat during a fight on Saturday night.
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police say a 52-year-old man has been arrested on investigation of fatally stabbing his son during a fight over the weekend.
KXLY-TV reports that 20-year-old Dakota Faircloth died of his injuries Monday.
Police say the two men argued Saturday night and that the son reportedly threw something at his father, leaving a gash on his forehead. A physical fight followed and police believe the father cut the son’s throat.
Dakota Faircloth was taken to a hospital, where he later died. A woman in the home was treated for a cut to her hand.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
The man’s father was treated at the hospital before he was booked into Grant County Jail.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.