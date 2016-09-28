The FBI conducted a six-month investigation into his conduct, finding that he was allegedly accepting bribes of up to $1,000 to bring in prohibited goods such as tobacco, officials said.

An Everett man has been charged with allegedly accepting bribes for smuggling contraband into the Monroe Correctional Complex while working at the prison as a guard, officials said.

Michael W. Bowden, 31, was arrested at the facility Wednesday and charged with attempting to distribute meth and multiple counts of “extortion under color of official right,” following a six-month FBI investigation into his conduct, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The department said investigators used confidential sources to determine the man was accepting bribes of up to $1,000 to bring in the prohibited goods. The complaint shows multiple instances in which Bowden allegedly smuggled items such as tobacco, a SIM card and what he believed was methamphetamine.

Bowden started as a correctional officer at the prison in July 2013, according to the complaint, and worked in various units throughout the investigation.

The probe included reviewing Bowden’s phone records and text-message exchanges, conversations in which he arranged the transfer of goods, the complaint says.

Also, the complaint says investigators recorded audio of Bowden saying he was in the “Sureños” gang and had gang tattoos. Some reports alleged he would smuggle the goods to benefit former gang members, the complaint says.

Bowden will make his first court appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday, the department said in a news release.

Investigators with the Washington State Department of Corrections worked with the FBI to make the arrest. That department oversees the prison, which has an operating capacity of about 2,400 inmates, according to court records.