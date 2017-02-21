The man was found in the apartment building’s parking lot with a cut on his hand, police said.

By
 

A Mill Creek woman was found stabbed to death in her apartment early Tuesday, and her husband was arrested as a suspect after police encountered him in the parking lot with blood on his hands, Mill Creek police said.

Police received a report of an assault with a weapon around 4:20 a.m. at the Heatherwood Apartments in the 13500 block of North Creek Drive, police spokeswoman Joni Kirk said.

As officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot, bleeding from a cut on his hand, she said. They then found his wife’s body inside an apartment, Kirk said.

The husband was taken into custody without incident, she said.

Seattle Times staff