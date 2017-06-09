The suspected attackers, two siblings 16 and 18 years old, are being held pending charges. Police say the motive for the attack is unclear.

COLLEGE PLACE, Walla Walla County — Police say a middle school principal who was attacked Thursday in southeastern Washington has been released from the hospital.

College Place police said Friday that two high school students who are siblings entered John Sager Middle School Thursday and forced their way into a locked administrative office using a wooden club and long metal spear.

Police say they were confronted by Principal Dale Stopperan who was then assaulted.

Police say other staff members came to his aid using a baseball bat and the teens retreated.

Police say officers arrested one of the teens as they left the building and fired a bean bag round at the other in order to gain compliance and make the arrest.

A 16-year-old student is in a juvenile detention center and an 18-year-old sibling is in jail awaiting charges.

