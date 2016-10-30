Microsoft tips National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after finding a customer — a Microsoft security employee — uploaded child pornography images

A 49-year-old Microsoft employee has been arrested on investigation of child pornography after authorities received a tip from the company.

KIRO-TV says Gregory Rentfro of Duvall is being held in King County Jail on $75,000 bail following his arrest Thursday.

In a probable-cause statement, a King County sheriff’s detective wrote that Microsoft alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July that an email customer had uploaded four images of child pornography.

The court document doesn’t say whether Microsoft knew at the time that the customer was an employee. The detective wrote that Rentfro listed himself in his Facebook profile as “senior security goon at Microsoft.”

A Microsoft spokesperson says the employee is on leave while the case is investigated.

Detectives traced the email account used to upload those images to Rentfro. Detectives also found 30 child pornography images in his cloud-storage account.

It was not immediately clear if Rentfro has a lawyer.