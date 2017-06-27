The owner of a stolen Honda told a sheriff’s deputy his car would often die and need to be restarted. So authorities had little trouble keeping up — until one suspect bailed and stole a Ford F-150, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s office.

Two men led Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies on a wild chase early Tuesday morning after allegedly stealing a Honda near Port Orchard, according to the Kitsap County Sherriff’s office.

The owner of the Honda told authorities that the car’s engine often dies and has to be restarted. So when police later spotted the car near Southeast Lund Avenue and Chase Road Southeast, the driver reportedly would speed up, then slow down, “presumably since the engine was dying,” authorities said.

When the pursuing deputy was able to stop the car by ramming its rear bumper, the driver fled into the nearby woods; the passenger was taken into custody.

The driver then reportedly entered a nearby house and — in front of the homeowner — grabbed keys to a Ford F-150 pickup and fled, authorities said. The passenger, who was arrested, reportedly faked unconsciousness at the scene, and while medical personnel responded, the suspected driver sped by in the stolen pickup, nearly striking two officers, authorities said.

Deputies, Bremerton police and Washington State Patrol units caught up with the driver but lost sight of him on a dirt road off Southwest Berry Lake Road.

Later, an operator of a street sweeper pointed officers to an industrial park off southwest Old Clifton Road where the truck had reportedly crashed through a fence at a City of Port Orchard public works lot.

But the suspect was long gone.

Authorities said the passenger from the Honda was waiting for a court appearance on several charges Tuesday afternoon in Kitsap County Jail. Bail for the man was set at $75,000, according the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured in the incident.