The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was shot dead early Saturday after allegedly breaking into a Shoreline home.

Charles Frost, 26, was reportedly shot and killed at the home in the 14500 block of Whitman Avenue North, authorities said. The manner of death was homicide, according to the office.

A man who lives at the home told investigators two men — at least one of whom had a gun — broke in by kicking the front door, deputies said. The resident then shot one of them, and the other intruder ran.

Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.

King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No further details were available.