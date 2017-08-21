The King County Medical Examiner has identified Kenneth Gantz, 59, and Dennis Robinson, 24, as the two men killed early Friday in the bar area of Skyway Park Bowl. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The two men fatally shot in a Skyway bowling alley early Friday have been identified by the King County medical examiner.

Killed were Kenneth Gantz, 59, and Dennis Robinson, 24. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths have been ruled homicides, according to death investigators.

Several people called 911 to report the shooting at Skyway Park Bowl, in the 11800 block of Renton Avenue South, around 12:45 a.m. Friday, with callers saying the gunshots came from the bar area of the bowling alley, the King County Sheriff’s Office reported last week.

Robinson was declared dead at the scene while Gantz died a short time later at Harborview Medical Center.

Later Friday, detectives had reviewed video-surveillance footage and were working to identify a person-of-interest, a sheriff’s spokesman said at the time. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random, nor do they think the public is in danger.

The sheriff’s office has not provided an update on the investigation.