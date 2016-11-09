The shooting in downtown Seattle is the eighth mass shooting in Washington state this year. Here is a list of the other seven, as well as other high-profile shootings in the state over the years.

Sept. 23, 2016: Five people died when a 20-year-old Oak Harbor man started shooting inside the Macy’s department store at Cascade Mall in Burlington, Skagit County. Arcan Cetin has been charged with five counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Aug. 20, 2016: Five people were injured in what police said was a gang-related shooting in he 900 block of Pacific Ave. Some victims were innocent bystanders, police said.

July 30, 2016: Three people were killed and one injured at a house party of recent Kamiak High School graduates in Mukilteo. A 19-year-old man, a former boyfriend of one victim, is accused in the killings. Police said he read the instruction manual of his AR-15 just before the shooting.

July 15, 2016: Authorities found three people shot dead inside a Clark County home. A fourth person was shot in the face but was able to drive to a convenience store and escape. Police arrested a man with elaborate Nazi tattoos.

June 22, 2016: A shooting near Lacey, Thurston County, left two men and one woman dead inside a travel trailer. Another man was injured. Police said methamphetamine, heroin and firearms were in the trailer.

Feb. 26, 2016: A man shot and killed four people, including his wife and her two sons, near Belfair, Mason County. After police used tear gas during a standoff at the man’s remote, wooded property, he killed himself. A 12-year-old girl fled from the home during the standoff.

Jan. 26, 2016: Five people were shot, two fatally, at the Jungle homeless encampment beneath I-5. Three teens were arrested. The shooting touched off a conversation about conditions in the notorious camp.

Oct. 24, 2014: Five teenagers were fatally shot at Marysville-Pilchuck High School by a friend as they ate lunch in the cafeteria. Jaylen Fryberg, 15, then turned the gun on himself.

June 5, 2014: A shooting at Seattle Pacific University left one student dead, two wounded. Aaron Rey Ybarra, 27, of Mountlake Terrace, was charged.

May 30, 2012: Ian Stawicki, 40, shot five people at Cafe Racer in Northeast Seattle, killing four and wounding one, and then drove downtown and killed a woman near Town Hall. He fatally shot himself on a West Seattle sidewalk.

Nov. 29, 2009: Four Lakewood police officers were gunned down in a coffee shop south of Tacoma by Maurice Clemmons, who was later shot and killed by a Seattle police officer.

April 4, 2009: James Harrison fatally shot all five of his children, ages 7-16, in Graham and then drove to Auburn and killed himself.

Sept. 2, 2008: Six people were shot and killed by Isaac Zamora, 29, and four others were injured in a rampage that started in Alger, Skagit County, and continued down Interstate 5 during a high-speed chase that ended when he gave up in Mount Vernon.

Dec. 24, 2007: Six members of the same family were fatally shot in a Carnation home. Michele Anderson and her former boyfriend, Joseph McEnroe, were convicted.

July 28, 2006: Naveed Haq attacked the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, making anti-Semitic statements before killing one woman and wounding five. He was sentenced to life.

March 25, 2006: Kyle Huff, 28, shot and killed six people and wounded two others in a house in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood before fatally shooting himself.

Nov. 20, 2005: Dominick Maldonado wounded seven in a Tacoma Mall shooting rampage. He was sentenced to more than 163 years in prison.

July 5, 1998: Five young men walked into the Trang Dai restaurant in Tacoma and fired nearly 60 bullets, killing five people and injuring five more in what were described as gang-related killings. Of the nine men charged in the case, two committed suicide, another was killed before trial, four pleaded guilty and two were convicted at trial.

Feb. 2, 1996: At Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake, two students and one teacher were killed and another student was wounded when 14-year-old Barry Loukaitis opened fire on his algebra class. He is serving a life sentence.

June 20, 1994: Airman Dean Mellberg, who had been discharged from the military for mental-health reasons, opened fire with a semiautomatic assault rifle at Spokane’s Fairchild Air Force Base hospital. Four people were killed and 22 were injured before Mellberg was shot and killed by a base security officer.

Feb. 19, 1983: 13 people were slain during a robbery at the Wah Mee gambling parlor in Seattle’s Chinatown International District. Two men, Kwan Fai “Willie” Mak and Benjamin Ng, are serving life sentences for the Wah Mee killings. A third man, Tony Ng (no relation to Benjamin), was paroled in 2014 and deported to Hong Kong.