The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting early Thursday, police said.
A person has life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday morning in Marysville, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 4300 block of 88th Street Northeast, according to a tweet by the Marysville Police Department.
Police said the suspect was “at large” but did not provide any additional information.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.