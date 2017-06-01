The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting early Thursday, police said.

Share story

By
 

A person has life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday morning in Marysville, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 4300 block of 88th Street Northeast, according to a tweet by the Marysville Police Department.

Police said the suspect was “at large” but did not provide any additional information.

Seattle Times staff