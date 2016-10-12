The man’s identity and cause of death are unknown.

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was pulled from the Port Townsend Bay.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that sheriff’s officials say officer received reports of a body in south Port Townsend Bay near Irondale on Tuesday.

An East Jefferson Fire-Rescue crew was dispatched, but when it was the man seen in the water was determined to be dead the matter was handed over to the sheriff’s office.

Chief Criminal Deputy Arthur Frank says the identity of the deceased is still unknown as is the cause of death.