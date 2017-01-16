Seattle police gave no details of how the man was killed.

Police arrested a man early Monday in SeaTac in connection with the discovery of a man’s body inside a Seattle apartment Sunday night.

Seattle police say a man killed an acquaintance in the 8400 block of Rainier Avenue South on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in that block just after 10 p.m. on a report of a “down person,” according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter, which gave no details of how the man was killed, who notified police or whether the alleged homicide took place in the apartment. The blotter described what occurred as an assault.

No details were given on the man arrested or where in SeaTac the arrest occurred. Police did say the arrest was made without incident.