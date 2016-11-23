Des Moines police are searching for a gunman who shot another man in the back on Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Pacific Ridge neighborhood.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the back Wednesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in Des Moines, according to a police spokesman.

Several people called 911 around 2 p.m. after hearing multiple gunshots in the 21600 block of 30th Avenue South, said Sgt. Doug Jenkins.

“People looked out their windows and saw a man lying in the street and another man running south on 30th,” he said.

The injured man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

He was unable to speak with officers, so police don’t yet know if there’s a connection between the two men or if they had been involved in an argument, said Jenkins. He said it appears the victim was shot once in the back.

A K-9 team was unable to track the gunman but detectives were at the scene interviewing witnesses and planning a door-to-door canvas, he said.

According to Jenkins, at least a few residents in Des Moines’ Pacific Ridge neighborhood recognized the gunman as someone who hangs out in the area.