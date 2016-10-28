The victim suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, police say.
Police are looking for a man who walked into a Central District barbershop Thursday night and shot a patron before fleeing, according to a Seattle Police Department news release.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and East Union Street, officials said. Police found the 49-year-old victim sitting in a chair with gunshot wounds to both legs.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Witnesses told investigators they heard arguing on the street near the shop around the time of the shooting. Police described the suspect as having a short beard and wearing a Seahawks beanie, leather jacket, light-colored shirt and khakis.
SPD Gang Unit detectives are investigating.
