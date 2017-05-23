Police say a large gathering on Alki Beach led to a disturbance and a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Seattle police responded to a shooting on Alki Beach in West Seattle on Tuesday night that sent a man in his 20s to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detective Mark Jamieson said gunfire erupted at a large gathering on the beach near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest just before 9 p.m. One person was struck.

“There was some sort of disturbance” that led to the shooting, Jamieson said.

Police did not release suspect information, except to say the person or people who fired the shots left the scene in a vehicle and that no arrests have been made.