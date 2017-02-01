The victim was shot in the cheek and shoulder and taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
A man was wounded early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting in the New Holly neighborhood of Seattle.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots shortly after midnight in the 3900 block of South Othello Street where they were approached by a 28-year-old man who was holding a blood-soaked towel to his face. Police said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his cheek and another to his shoulder.
Seattle Fire Department medics took the wounded man to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police the victim was in a parking lot when someone drove up in a white or silver sedan. The victim reportedly argued with the occupants of the vehicle, who then opened fire, police said.
The shooting also damaged the windows of a nearby grocery store. No one inside the store was injured.
