The victim was shot in the cheek and shoulder and taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

A man was wounded early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting in the New Holly neighborhood of Seattle.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots shortly after midnight in the 3900 block of South Othello Street where they were approached by a 28-year-old man who was holding a blood-soaked towel to his face. Police said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his cheek and another to his shoulder.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the wounded man to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim was in a parking lot when someone drove up in a white or silver sedan. The victim reportedly argued with the occupants of the vehicle, who then opened fire, police said.

The shooting also damaged the windows of a nearby grocery store. No one inside the store was injured.