The suspected shooter is the roommate of the victim, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A Buran man was arrested Monday morning after he shot his roommate in their home, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported in a 911 call just before 9:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Occidental Avenue South. When deputies arrived they found the victim, who had run a short distance from the home, with a gunshot wound the head, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim, 38, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Deputies found and arrested the 58-year-old suspect a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.