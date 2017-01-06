Police say the man wanted former Rep Jim McDermott to support Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A Seattle man who threatened to cut out the tongue of former U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott last April was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to do some homework, as well as to serve two months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Jasper K. Bell, 28, pleaded guilty in June to threatening a federal official.

U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik ordered Bell to perform 240 hours of community service working with AIDS patients and the poor, two groups McDermott worked with during his long career.

Lasnik also ordered Bell to research and write two reports, one on McDermott’s nearly three-decade career and another on Seattle author Jack Hamann’s book “On American Soil: How Justice Became a Casualty of World War II.” The book examines how African-American soldiers were wrongly convicted in 1944 of the mysterious lynching of an Italian POW being held at the former Fort Lawton in Seattle.

McDermott was instrumental in getting the Army to reopen the investigation, reverse the convictions and restore the honorable service record of the soldiers in 2007.

For Bell, the three years of supervised release are to include six months of home confinement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

Seattle police say Bell called McDermott’s offices in Seattle and Washington, D.C., 23 times in the span of one hour last April 22, demanding to speak to the congressman, asking for his address and making threats.

During one call, he threatened to cut out the congressman’s tongue because his own voice had been “silenced,” prosecutors alleged. In another, he threatened to track down McDermott after the congressman’s retirement, according to the charges.

Lasnik, the judge, said Friday that Bell’s actions were “just so wrong on so many levels …”

Prosecutors alleged Bell also showed up April 22 at McDermott’s office, which was locked due to the arrest the previous day of a Bernie Sanders supporter in Seattle.

Witnesses told police Bell was yelling, banging on the windows and spitting. He left before police arrived, according to prosecutors.

Charging documents say McDermott had been in the gym when Bell showed up and was told by his staff to stay there.

Prosecutors said McDermott told police he was so unnerved by the incident that he brought a shovel into his office “to use in self-defense if necessary” and canceled a public appearance that night.

Bell was arrested that evening. According to Seattle police, he said he had threatened McDermott in an attempt to get the official to support Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, prosecutors said.

McDermott did not seek a new term last year.