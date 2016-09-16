Si Phu, 25, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder for killing Christy Nguyen.

A man who fatally shot his 14-year-old niece in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood because he was angry about a pair of shoes was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison.

Si Phu, 25, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder for killing Christy Nguyen Phu in December.

According to the charges, Phu threatened his niece with a handgun, but his brother and father intervened. At one point, she had placed a pair of shoes outside her door for her uncle, but he didn’t want the shoes because they were old, the charges say.

Later, Si Phu kicked open her bedroom door, placed a handgun almost directly against her head and fired, killing her, the charges say.

When her father learned what happened, he called Si Phu, and later told police Si Phu said, “You know I shot your daughter, right?” before hanging up, according to the charges.

Si Phu — who also sent text messages to his niece threatening to kill her — was arrested two days later in Renton, the charges say.

Phu was convicted in May 2015 in Snohomish County of domestic-violence cyberstalking for repeatedly texting threats to kill an ex-girlfriend and her young son after she refused to get back together with him.