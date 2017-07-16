Kent police say a 40-year-old man was intoxicated and acting strangely when he jumped out of a window early Sunday. Officers located him nearby and arrested him, but he soon developed medical complications and died at a hospital, according to police.

A 40-year-old Kent man died early Sunday after police say he jumped from a third-story window and then developed medical complications after he was arrested inside a vacant apartment, according to a news release issued Sunday.

Kent police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m., says the release, which does not include the location of the disturbance.

The man’s relatives reported he was intoxicated and acting strangely when he grabbed two young children and went to a third-story window. Family members said they were able to pull the children back and called 911, the news release says.

Before officers arrived, the man jumped from the window, then went inside a vacant apartment nearby, where officers found him, says the release.

“The male growled at the police and ranted incoherent statements about Jesus,” the news release says.

He was arrested without incident but soon after developed medical complications and was treated by medics at the scene, according to the news release. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and died Sunday morning, it says.

The police investigation into the man’s death is ongoing and it will be up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s cause of death.