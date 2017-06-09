Dustin P. Leeds, who suffers from an unspecified psychotic disorder and has a lengthy history of assault, was taken into custody Friday morning after he was spotted at Spokane’s train and bus station.
MEDICAL LAKE, Spokane County — A 39-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital on Thursday evening has been found in Spokane.
Dustin P. Leeds escaped from the mental hospital in Medical Lake shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday.
He was taken into custody early Friday morning after Spokane police spotted him at the city’s train and bus station.
Authorities say Leeds suffers from an unspecified psychotic disorder and has a lengthy history of assault.
