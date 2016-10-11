Former Seattle Pacific University student Jon Meis has been called a hero for ending the shooting spree that left one student dead and two others wounded in June 2014.

Jon Meis, the former student-safety monitor credited with ending the June 2014 shooting rampage at Seattle Pacific University, has taken the stand in the trial of alleged gunman Aaron Ybarra.

Seattle police say Meis tackled Ybarra, doused him with pepper spray and disarmed him after Ybarra shot three students, killing one. He then held the alleged gunman with the help of another student until police arrived.

Meis, 24, is testifying Tuesday on the second day of testimony in Ybarra’s trial in King County Superior Court.

Ybarra, 29, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old student Paul Lee, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault. Each charge also carries a firearms enhancement as well as an alleged aggravator that the shooting “involved a destructive and foreseeable impact on persons other than the victim” — namely, the entire Seattle Pacific University community.

Ybarra has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Defense attorney Ramona Brandes told jurors Monday that Ybarra’s “brain is both damaged and diseased” to the point he was unable to tell right from wrong.

Meis’ actions on the day of the shooting were captured on surveillance video, which was released in June by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The video shows a man identified by police as Aaron Ybarra shoot a student before being wrestled to the floor by Meis in Otto Miller Hall.

The Seattle Times released only a small scene from the video that shows the extraordinary, lifesaving actions of Meis. The Times did not release any images that showed the shootings or victims.

Seconds after Ybarra allegedly shot and seriously wounded a young woman inside Otto Miller Hall, the video shows Meis coming around a corner armed with a small can of pepper spray. As the gunman breaks open his double-barreled shotgun to reload, Meis sprays him in the eyes and tackles him, pulling the shotgun out of his hands.

Meis is seen running with the shotgun around a corner, and coming back into the foyer unarmed just as Ybarra is fumbling with what authorities later say is a hunting knife. Meis grabs Ybarra and holds on until a security guard comes and kicks the knife out of reach.

Student Thomas Fowler Jr. was wounded by pellets in that blast, while a third student, Sarah Williams, was seriously injured when she was shot inside the hall.

Meis was also interviewed by police just after shootings and a tape of the interview was released to the media.

“I didn’t really know what to do,” Meis, then a 22-year-old senior, told a detective inside Harborview Medical Center as his words were tape-recorded as evidence. “I was kind of standing there. I carry pepper spray in my backpack. So I took that out, kind of just stood there at the door. I didn’t want to aggravate him, make him do anything.”

But after the gunman fired a shot, then broke open his shotgun and fumbled to reload it, Meis, standing near a security desk where he worked part-time, saw an opportunity. And he didn’t hesitate.

“I took my pepper-spray gun, walked out there — walked, ran, um went out there — sprayed him in the face with it, kind of tackled and grappled with him,” Meis told the detective. “I got his shotgun away from him.”

Meis was hailed as a hero for his actions.

Ybarra’s trial is expected to last about five weeks.