Chea Pol and her husband, Heng Hay, were attacked and robbed as they were leaving their doughnut shop in January 2015.

A 23-year-old Seattle man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to just under 12 years in prison for robbing and brutally beating the elderly couple who founded King Donuts in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood in 1987.

Gary Thomas-Stuckey pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault on Jan. 11, two years after the Jan. 2, 2015, attack on Chea Pol and her husband, Heng Hay, both in their 60s, court records show.

While King County prosecutors had recommended Thomas-Stuckey serve 10¾ years in prison, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ramsdell on Friday imposed a slightly longer sentence of 112/3 years, according to the records.

Hey had just locked up the business and his wife was climbing into the passenger seat of their parked car when she was attacked from behind, say charging documents. Thomas-Stuckey grabbed for her purse and when she resisted, he punched her several times in the face, then assaulted Hey when he tried to intervene.

Thomas-Stuckey made off with the purse, which contained cash, a diamond necklace, a mobile phone and an iPad, according to his statement of guilt.

Pol suffered a fractured palette and several broken teeth, while Hey was bruised and bloody from blows to his face, say the court records.

Nearly 500 people donated $23,000 to help the couple pay their medical bills.

DNA from a cigarette found inside the couple’s car was matched to Thomas-Stuckey, and cellphone records showed that Thomas-Stuckey had traveled from downtown Seattle to the Rainier Beach neighborhood before the robbery, then quickly fled the neighborhood, say charging papers.

The charges also implicated the ex-boyfriend of one of the couple’s adult daughters, who had borrowed money and knew Pol regularly carried large amounts of cash. While phone records showed numerous calls between Thomas-Stuckey and the ex-boyfriend, it does not appear the ex was ever charged in connection with the robbery.

In March 2015, Thomas-Stuckey — who was wanted at the time on several felony warrants for violating conditions of his Department of Corrections supervision — led Seattle police and U.S. marshals on a foot chase through the Chinatown International District after he was spotted near 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street, The Times reported at the time. He holed up in the crawl space beneath a building at 12th Avenue and Main Street and refused to come out for 2½ hours before he was arrested.

The couple’s daughters recognized Thomas-Stuckey from news coverage as a customer who frequented the doughnut shop.

Hey and Pol retired last year,, shuttering the eclectic business that was a laundromat and sold doughnuts and teriyaki. King Donuts, at 9232 Rainier Ave. S., reopened in January under new ownership.