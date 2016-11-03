William Wingate told jurors he did nothing wrong while carrying the club as a cane during a routine walk on Capitol Hill on July 9, 2014.

A 72-year-old African American man testified in federal court Friday he never swung a golf club at a former Seattle police officer who arrested him for allegedly using the fairway iron as a weapon.

William Wingate, in emotional testimony Thursday and Friday in his race-discrimination lawsuit against the former officer, told jurors he had done nothing wrong while carrying the club as a cane during a routine walk on Capitol Hill on July 9, 2014.

Cynthia Whitlatch, who was fired over the incident, earlier testified that Wingate, then 69, swung the club toward the open driver’s window of her patrol car as she drove by him. Whitlatch, who is white, denies any racial motivation.

She confronted Wingate at a street corner, triggering a heated verbal exchange captured on patrol-car video in which he insisted he had done nothing wrong and refused Whitlatch’s repeated requests to drop the club.

Asked by Whitlatch’s attorney, Robert Christie, if he never intended to surrender the club to Whitlatch, Wingate grew angry, saying “I am not a criminal” as he began shouting and pointing a finger in the air.

Wingate, a retired King County Metro Transit driver and Air Force veteran, became so agitated that U.S. District Judge Richard Jones called a brief recess and excused the eight-member jury from the courtroom to allow Wingate to regain his composure.

Before the exchange, Wingate reiterated he thought he was being “set up” by Whitlatch and feared she might try to kill him if he gave the club to her.

He denied he once told a former state representative, who became involved in getting a criminal charge filed against him dismissed, that he swung the club at a sign post but not at the officer.

Wingate clarified he told the former legislator that Whitlatch had “accused” him of swinging the club.

Seattle police Officer Christopher Coles, to whom Wingate ultimately gave the club when he arrived at the scene, testified Friday that Wingate responded “maybe” when he asked him if he had done anything to strike fear in the eyes of the public or Whitlatch.

But Wingate said he had done nothing to warrant police involvement, Coles said.

Wingate, in his testimony, denied the alleged exchange.

Under questioning by one of his attorneys, Susan Mindenbergs, Wingate, who has no criminal history, testified he was “arrested for nothing.”

“It was probably one of the worst days of my life,” he told the jury.

When Whitlatch searched his pants, he testified, “I felt like a slave. I’m helpless.”

Her commands, Wingate added, sounded like the way he used to “call my dog.”

He said he felt humiliated when handcuffed and taken to jail, where he spent 30 hours in a cell with other inmates.

“I didn’t get a wink of sleep,” he testified, describing the snoring of one obese inmate as sounding like that of a Boeing 747 taking off.

His lawsuit is based, in part, on racially-charged remarks Whitlatch posted on social media, as well her contention that a criminal case against Wingate was dismissed because it was heard by a black judge.

She also asserted Wingate received an apology from the city’s deputy police chief and got his club back because the chief is black.

Coles and other Seattle police officers testified Friday that they had never heard Whitlatch use racially derogatory language while working with her.

At the time of the incident, Coles said, race didn’t appear to be a factor in her conduct.

Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole, who fired Whitlatch, testified Thursday that she based her decision on the “totality of the circumstances, ” including the social-media posts and Whitlatch’s comments about the judge and deputy chief.

“I was concerned that Officer Whitlatch had some deeply seated opinions about race,” O’Toole testified.

Wingate is seeking at least $750,000, as well as punitive damages, in the trial, which won’t take place Friday and is set to resume Monday.

After closing arguments, the case could go to the jury as early as Monday.