The King County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening it had arrested a 41-year-old man in the rape of an 83-year-old woman at an assisted-living facility in SeaTac.

Authorities said the suspect, whom they did not name, had “recently been released from prison after serving time for other violent crimes.” The man was arrested Saturday evening after police responded to a report he was causing a disturbance at the University of Washington light-rail station and learned he had an outstanding warrant.

The woman was raped and physically assaulted Thursday while alone in her room at the assisted-living facility, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The suspect in this case is being held without bail at the King County Jail and faces possible charges of rape, assault and burglary.

The arrest came after deputies in SeaTac pursued another man Saturday they wrongly believed was the suspect, leading to a car chase into Burien. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into another car in an intersection and its driver and passenger were arrested.

“It turned out that the passenger, whom deputies had believed was the rape suspect, was not him,” the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement late Sunday. The passenger, however, was carrying drugs and was booked on narcotics charges as well as eluding police.