Police say the man shot and killed two women at a Lacey home Monday and then fled in a car with children, leading officers on a chase before crashing and shooting himself.
LACEY — Hospital officials say a 32-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of two women Monday in Lacey has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.
The Olympian reports Harborview Medical Center officials told the newspaper Wednesday that the suspect’s condition had improved.
Lacey police say the man shot and killed two women at a Lacey home Monday and then fled in a car with children, leading officers on a chase before crashing and shooting himself.
Police say the man had gone to the home of an estranged wife or girlfriend and shot her and the woman’s mother. Police say the 51-year-old mother died at the scene while her 31-year-old daughter died at a hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- How the primary election unfolded: Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor’s race, King County Prop. 1 losing WATCH
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
Police say the children were not injured.
The women’s names and name of suspect haven’t been released.