Police say the man shot and killed two women at a Lacey home Monday and then fled in a car with children, leading officers on a chase before crashing and shooting himself.

LACEY — Hospital officials say a 32-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of two women Monday in Lacey has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

The Olympian reports Harborview Medical Center officials told the newspaper Wednesday that the suspect’s condition had improved.

Lacey police say the man shot and killed two women at a Lacey home Monday and then fled in a car with children, leading officers on a chase before crashing and shooting himself.

Police say the man had gone to the home of an estranged wife or girlfriend and shot her and the woman’s mother. Police say the 51-year-old mother died at the scene while her 31-year-old daughter died at a hospital.

Police say the children were not injured.

The women’s names and name of suspect haven’t been released.