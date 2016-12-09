Police said the man was covering a car before an overnight snowstorm when he was struck by a Jeep.

A man was killed Thursday after he was struck by a car while prepping for an overnight snowstorm, the Everett Police Department said.

The man, whose name was not released, was covering a car parked on the street in front of a home in the 3800 block of Grand Avenue when he was hit by a northbound Jeep, the department said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigators believe he is in his 50s, the department said.

After colliding with the man, the driver of the Jeep hit a second vehicle, veered off the road and crashed into the porch of a nearby home.

Police arrested the driver, a woman in her 30s, on suspicion of vehicular homicide, the department said. Her name was not released.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.